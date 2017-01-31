Employees at Google offices worldwide are rallying against Trump's immigration ban

Employees at multiple Google offices worldwide, including the main Googleplex headquarters in Silicon Valley, staged a simultaneous walkout, leaving work to protest President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban.

At least one hundred people outside Google’s downtown San Francisco offices took to the streets on Monday afternoon, carrying signs and chanting. “You build a wall, we’ll tear it down,” was one such chant.

Google employees are sharing photos from this rally on Twitter, under the hashtag “#GooglersUnite.” Executives like Nest CEO Marian Fawaz are visible addressing the crowds in these pictures.

It was not immediately clear if the protests were officially sanctioned or organised by Google, the world’s largest internet company, or were organised by employees. One person familiar with the matter described it as a “company-supported rally by employees.”

Last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an internal memo to the staff that he was “upset” about the order. And Google cofounder Sergey Brin was spotted among the protesters at San Francisco International Airport over the weekend.

NOW WATCH: Google stopped asking these 7 job interview questions because they were so tricky



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.