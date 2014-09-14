This 11-Year-Old Video Shows A Young Marissa Mayer And Other Google Employees Goofing Off In The Office

Google’s chairman and former CEO Eric Schmidt wants everyone to know that Google employees have a sense of humour.

On his Google+ page, Schmidt recently shared a video from 2003 made by Google employees that hasn’t been published outside of Google until now, as 9to5Google first spotted.

In Google’s earlier days, Google instated a friendly policy for welcoming new employees to the company. Each new Google worker, or “Noogler,” was greeted with a yellow smiley face helium balloon to keep near their desk, as the video explains.

But not every Google employee supported this policy. Schmidt points out that Google’s head of product Jonathan Rosenberg would pop each smiley balloon he would spot in the office.

Google’s Wesley Chan/YouTube Google’s Jonathan Rosenberg just couldn’t stand balloons in the office.

In 2003, a few Google employees got together to create a video that shows Googlers jokingly brainstorming ways to end Rosenberg’s popping spree. During the video, Schmidt even jokes that the company’s two co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, were planning to invent a new pop-resistant balloon. Marissa Mayer, who left Google in 2012 to become the CEO of Yahoo, also makes a brief appearance.

“Humour can be a very effective way to get Hippos to correct a wayward course,” Schmidt wrote in his Google+ post.

Check out the video below to get a glimpse of what Google was like 11 years ago.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

