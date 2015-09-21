The amazing perks of working at Google

Business Insider / Jillian D’Onfro Google just held its third ‘Take Your Parents To Work Day.’

A lot has changed at Google recently. Larry Page announced in August that the tech giant was splitting itself up and creating a new holding company, Alphabet, to contain all the pieces.

That separated newer Google’s other businesses — Calico, Nest, and Fibre, the investing arms Google Ventures and Google Capital, and incubator projects such as Google X — from core businesses like search and Android.

But after a brief moment of excitement as news of the shake-up broke, Google employees simply got back to work, seeming pleased with the direction their company was heading.

And there’s a good reason for that. Google has always looked after its staff, providing workers with a lot of perks to make it worth their while to stay with the company. Some former Googlers, and a few who are still with the company, have listed their favourite benefits on Quora, and others have submitted them to Glassdoor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.