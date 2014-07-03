Google Employees Reveal Their Favourite Perks About Working For The Company

Google jobs are some of the most sought-after positions in the entire tech industry.
Besides truly gorgeous office spaces, Google provides its workers with a lot of perks, and some former Googlers, and a few who are still with the company, listed their favourite benefits on Quora.
Googlers employees are extremely well fed, getting healthy and varied breakfast, lunch, and even dinner if they stay late -- for free. There are also coffee and juice bars scattered throughout the campuses.
The consensus is that the convenience of having food provided cannot be overstated.
One Googler commented that they loved the food perk because, 'it saves me time and money, and helps me build relationships with my colleagues.'
Because Google is one of the top technology companies in the world, it's no surprise that employees are at the forefront of technology.
Googlers get to use the company's products to get work done, and beta-test products that haven't been released to the public yet.
'Chrome was my primary browser before it was announced. I've used phones, tablets, and Chromebooks before they went on sale. It's fun. I get a sneak peek at the future, and if I give good feedback or get even more involved, I can shape it as well,' one employee shares.
Googlers are free to bring their pets to work.
A former Googler describes why bringing his dog to work is so great. He says that it not only helped keep his energy up, but brought spontaneous joy to his coworkers and helped him meet people he probably would not have otherwise.
Here's his whole answer:
Though managing a dog between meetings can sometimes be challenging, having her with me meant that every few hours I needed to get outside and take a break which helped me manage my energy. In addition my dog brought a lot of spontaneous joy to my colleagues who sometimes sought her out when needing a break from an arduous task. For everyone looking out your work window to see dogs chasing each other or running after tennis balls really warms the spirit. Eventually my dog became far better known than I was and she oddly enough ended up introducing me to a lot of people I wouldn't otherwise have met. The benefits of allowing dogs in the office far outweigh the costs, and the increase in job satisfaction for those with dogs or who like dogs far outweighs the mild annoyance of those miserable individuals who somehow make it through life unaffected by wagging tails and contagious enthusiasm. If there is an easy Google benefit almost anyone can replicate, bringing dogs into the workplace is it.
Employees can give each other 'massage credits' for a job well done on projects. The massage credits can be redeemed for a free 1-hour massage on campus.
Besides massages, one engineer describes what it was like when he got an injury while working at Google:
I got an injury while I was in the U.S. and needed to have three surgeries and follow-ups that in total made me not being able to work for five months. Starting with my manager and colleague, the entire company was really sympathetic with what happened to me and encouraged me to concentrate on getting healthier. When I came back an extended time I was definitely feeling stressed, but my manager set her expectations fairly, which enabled me to ramp up very quickly and continue where I left off.
Employees get free fitness classes and gyms, and are encouraged to participate in organised intramural sports.
A former engineer really liked having showers on campus:
I love to think in the shower and frequently worked out ideas in there. The opportunity to get outside and run around if you had some energy to work off, knowing you could just shower and switch into some other clothes helped alleviate a lot of the fidgety energy I felt being pent up in a cubicle. It let me focus on work. I also felt comfortable pushing myself harder on my morning bike ride in, knowing I could shower and change when I got there.
Plus, many offices offer scooters for employees to zoom around the office on.
The 80/20 rule allows Googlers to dedicate 80% of time to their primary job and 20% working on passion projects that they believe will help the company.
The general consensus is it's the people, the business, and the technology that Google employees work with that make it worth being there.
A current employee wrote that the risk-reward ratio at Google was a great factor:
We have an amazing business that keeps growing, that customers and users love, and that provides us with more job stability than almost any other company. It's not going to make any one of us rich, but the risk-reward ratio is pretty good, and sustainable.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.