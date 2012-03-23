Google Employees Are Now Happier Than Facebook Employees

For the first time in three years, Google employees are happier than Facebook employees. That’s quite a switch from a couple years ago, when it seemed like Google employees were defecting for Facebook in droves.



The stats come Glassdoor, where employees post mostly anonymous opinions of their bosses and employers.

Both companies are minting happy employees, but Google’s overall satisfaction rating was 3.9, compared with 3.7 for Facebook. (5 is the highest.) That’s the first time Google has outscored Facebook since 2008.

Google employees also give Larry Page a whopping 94% approval rating, versus 92% for Zuck, and like the perks and benefits better than Facebook employees do. Also, slightly more Facebook employees (9%) complain about long hours than Google employees (only 3%).

Here’s an infographic showing the breakdown:

Photo: Glassdoor

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.