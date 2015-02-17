A Google employee posted this nightmarish video of a bunch of Nest smoke alarms that refuse to shut up

Last year, Google bought Nest for more than $US3 billion as a quick way to get into connected-home devices.

But one Google employee has had enough of his Nest Protect smoke detector signaling false alarms and being impossible to shut off.

Last week, Brad Fitzpatrick got so fed up with his Nest that he posted a video to YouTube, and talked about it on his Google+ page, calling the Nest Protect “a terrible, buggy product.”

Here’s the video. The incessant beeping and the robotic voice saying “can’t be hushed here” are so annoying you probably won’t be able to listen to the whole thing. Especially since, as Fitzpatrick writes, it was doing this all day.

The Nest Protect seems to have had quite a few problems.

Last May, Google had to issue a recall for more than 400,000 smoke detectors after a defect was found that could cause people to turn it off unintentionally. (The recall didn’t mean people had to return the devices; they simply had to update them with a software patch.)

It’s also gotten a lot of bad reviews on Amazon.

