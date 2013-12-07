Google's Employee Christmas Gifts Are Awesome

Google, ubermensch of the Internet, is giving its employees their choice of a Nexus 5 smartphone or Nexus 7 tablet, we learned via 9to5Google.

In 2012 employees, had their choice of a Chromebook, a Motorola phone, or the Nexus 7.

2011? A Galaxy Nexus with custom engraving!

And let’s not forget that in 2010, all employees got a $US1,000 holiday bonus and a 10% raise.

Certainly no Scrooge of a company.

