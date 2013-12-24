14 Things Every Google Employee Must Do Before They Quit

Even if you want to work at Google, you probably don’t want to be there forever.

Well, it turns out there’s a bucket list for Googlers, too. A bunch of former Googlers listed everything you should do before you leave the company on Quora.

A lot of them are related to taking advantage of Google’s perks, but the take-away is that Google has a ton of resources that will make you a better engineer — so take advantage of them.

Without further ado…

Attend talks by celebrities and tech geniuses. 'You might be able to catch Lady Gaga and President Obama when he was running for office. While I was at Google, I went to talks by Freakonomics author Steven D. Levitt, cartoonists for The Simpsons, presidential candidate Ron Paul, Java collections architect Joshua Bloch, Python language creator Guido Van Rossum, and many more.' Translation: Google attracts some really cool people to its campus. Go see them. Enjoy the power trip of using all of Google's resources. 'Run a MapReduce on thousands of machines. Few places offer you access to so many resources at your fingertips, and your first one feels quite empowering.' Translation: Googlers have a huge amount of computing power and resources at their fingertips. Ride the wave. Eat food. Lots of it. 'Try out all 20 or so different Google cafes. Though you can get your friends to invite you after you leave, you won't have the same flexibility later.' Translation: Pretty obvious: Google has free food, so you should try all of it. Find out what Google is working on next. 'Find out what Google's planning to launch next. Google's fairly open internally, and there's a lot of product information available on its internal wikis.' Translation: this one is pretty self-explanatory. Google is constantly working on weird projects. Sergey Brin is actually called 'batman' around the office because of some of the projects he is leading. Visit an international office and, ideally, do a rotation there. A few more things we found out: Google offers its employees the chance to do rotations at offices around the world -- including offices in New York, Mountain View and Sydney, Australia. Googlers say you should take advantage of that. Now, check out an interesting dating app Hinge combines the best of Tinder and OKCupid>>

