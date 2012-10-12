These Are The Issues Swing State Voters Are Searching For This Election

Google’s politics and elections team has been analysing the search titan’s data on a state level to figure out what the most important issues are for different Americans this election cycles.



Over the last year, the team has been looking at search patterns related to key issues like abortion, tax cuts, Social Security, and gay marriage, to see where these issues are resonating with voters.

The results are interesting — and sometimes surprising. Here’s an infographic, courtesy of Google Elections:

Photo: +GooglePolitics

