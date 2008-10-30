Google: Economy So Bad We Don't Need As Many Servers As We Thought (GOOG)

Still don’t believe tech is in trouble? Even Google (GOOG) is building fewer data centres, with a planned facility in Oklahoma getting delayed until “the economy improves.”

From the Tulsa World:

Internet giant Google will delay activation of its server farm under construction at Mid-America Industrial Park in Pryor, park administrator Sanders Mitchell said Wednesday.

The delay, which will push back the opening from early next year to 2010, will also stall the creation of 100 jobs to staff the first building on the 800 acres owned by Google.

Mitchell said Google will activate and staff the server farm when the economy improves. The company at that time will revisit plans to construct a second building that would employ an additional 100 people.

