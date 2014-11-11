Google Will Donate 2X Whatever You Give To Fighting Ebola

Google Here’s what Google’s donate button looks like

Google just launched a campaign pledging to donate $US2 for every dollar people give to organisations fighting Ebola.

The campaign will last until Google raises $US7.5 million.

The company says it will also donate $US10 million right now, giving the money to the nonprofits InSTEDD, International Rescue Committee, Medecins Sans Frontieres, NetHope, Partners in Health, Save the Children and U.S. Fund for UNICEF.

CEO Larry Page also writes that his family foundation will be giving an additional $US15 million.

The matched-donations will go to a fund called Network For Good, and then it will be distributed evenly to four nonprofits fighting Ebola in Africa. 100% of people’s donations will go to these funds.

This campaign comes shortly after Facebook launched its own Ebola donation campaign and Mark Zuckerberg and his wife donated $US25 million.

“Our hearts go out to everyone whose lives have been touched by this tragedy,” Page writes.

Here’s Google’s donation page.

