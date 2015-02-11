Check out this fun little Easter egg Google hid in its events page

Google just announced that its I/O conference will take place on May 28-29, which is where the company usually makes its biggest announcements of the year.

But those looking closely at the event page may notice that there’s more there than just information about the event. Google hid a tiny Easter egg that it describes as a “Chrome experiment.” You’ll notice the small moving icon that looks like sound equalizers on the right side of the page.

Here’s what happens when you click the button:

Turn up your sound and plug in some headphones. Clicking on the icon will take you to a music player that allows you to create sounds by clicking on dots in a grid.

You can create strings that connect these dots by clicking on different circles in succession. Plucking those strings will create different sounds and tones. When you navigate away from the current tab, the music stops.

We’re not sure what it means or if it will be implemented in any future products, but it’s fun to mess around with.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.