Use this trick to find Google's new Easter egg, a secret 'Flappy Bird' clone hidden in Android

Google is known for planting mini games throughout its products, and its latest Easter egg is an adorable Flappy Bird-like game that you can access through the Settings menu.

Google teased the Easter egg on Friday with this tweet:

We’re searching for a different kind of Easter egg today. Here’s a few clues to help you find this one #android pic.twitter.com/8VLjYq4t2N

— Android (@Android) April 3, 2015

The game is just as hard as Flappy Bird. But instead of controlling a bird, you get to navigate a tiny Android robot through various Lollipop-filled stages. To access it, go to the Settings menu, scroll all the way down to About Phone, and then tap the Android Version field five times.

A lollipop will appear on the screen, and you should long press it when it appears. The game will appear on the screen after that.

Here’s what it looks like:

The goal is to avoid hitting the lollipops, instead of hitting them like I did.

I accessed the game on a Moto E running Android 5.0.2. It seems like your phone needs to be running Android Lollipop to see the game, but I haven’t tried it on Android phones with heavier skins like those made by Samsung and HTC.

