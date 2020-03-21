Check out 30 famous World Heritage sites you can virtually visit on Google Earth while social distancing

Google Earth Google Earth.

Google Earth has a list of 30 UNESCO World Heritage sites to virtually visit and learn about online.

On Thursday, the US State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory covering all international travel.

The advisory came as the coronavirus has infected more than 235,000 people and killed more than 9,700.

COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, might stop you from travelling, but you can still visit historical sites online using Google Earth. The tech company put together a list of 30 UNESCO World Heritage sites, with historical context and pins for each one.

The worldwide death toll of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, is now more than 9,700, and the virus has infected more than 235,000 people.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declared it a pandemic. The virus has disrupted travel worldwide, leading to flight cancellations, quarantines, and other breakdowns in movement. On Tuesday, residents in the San Francisco Bay Area were ordered to “shelter in place” until April 7, meaning that they must remain in their homes except for essential travel for groceries and medicine. On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all employees at nonessential businesses to work from home.

Whether you’re sheltering in place or simply minimising travel and social distancing, Google Earth can let you pretend to see the world.

1. The Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt is the only wonder of the ancient world that remains intact today.

Google Earth Great Pyramid of Giza.

2. The Taj Mahal in Agra, India is a lasting example of 17th century Mughal architecture.

Google Earth Taj Mahal.

3. The Sagrada Familia Catholic church in Barcelona, Spain was never actually completed, but it’s a stunning combination of Gothic and Art Nouveau architecture.

Google Earth The Sagrada Familia.

4. The Towers of Angkor Wat in Cambodia are meant to recreate the universe in stone.

Google Earth Towers of Angkor Wat.

5. The Seville Cathedral, or Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See, is the largest Gothic cathedral in the world.

Google Earth Seville Cathedral.

6. The Dolomites are a mountain range in northeastern Italy.

Google Earth The Dolomites.

7. Borobudur Temple in Java, Indonesia, is an eighth-century Buddhist temple that was restored in the 1970s.

Google Earth Borobudur Temple.

8. The Prambanan Temple in Indonesia has detailed carvings from the epic of Ramayana.

Google Earth Prambanan Temple.

9. The Hiroshima Peace Memorial was the structure left standing after the atomic bomb was dropped on the city in 1945, and it’s been preserved exactly as it was on that day.

Google Earth Hiroshima Peace Memorial.

10. Itsukushima Shrine in Japan was designed to look like it’s floating above the water.

Google Earth Itsukushima Shrine.

11. Nijo-jo Castle in Kyoto, Japan was home to Japan’s rulers from 1603 to 1868.

Google Earth Nijo-jo Castle.

12. Tenryuji Temple from the 14th century is one of the Five Great Zen temples of Kyoto.

Google Earth Tenryuji Temple.

13. Nishi Honganji Temple in Kyoto was at one point the head temple in the country.

Google Earth Nishi Honganji Temple.

14. Himeji Jo Castle near Kobe, Japan is the most-visited castle in the country.

Google Earth. Himeji Jo Castle.

15. The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London has the largest collection collection of living plants in the world.

Google Earth Botanical Garden.

16. The Great Sphinx of Giza stands along the Nile River.

Google Earth The Great Spinx.

17. The Palace of Versailles was home to French monarchs including Louis XIV.

Google Earth Palace of Versailles.

18. Pompei shows a Roman colony preserved in ash by an eruption from Mount Vesuvius in 79 BCE.

Google Earth Pompei.

19. Mill Network at Kinderdijk Elshout in the Netherlands has been in use since the Middle Ages.

Google Earth Mill Network at Kinderdijk Elshout.

20. Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England is home to a prehistoric structure that historians are still debating the meaning of.

Google Earth Stonehenge.

21. La Alhambra is a palace and fortress in Andalusia, Spain originally built in the ninth century and renovated in the 11th century under Moorish rule.

Google Earth La Alhambra.

22. The Pawon Temple is one of two temples in the Borobudur Temple Compound in Java, Indonesia.

Google Earth Pawon Temple.

23. The Church of Peace in Swidnica, Poland, was named after the Peace of Westphalia in 1648.

Google Earth Church of Peace.

24. St. Michael’s Archangel Church in Binarowa, Poland, is one of the region’s historic wooden churches.

Google Earth St. Michael’s Archangel Church.

25. The Monastery of San Millán de Yuso in Spain is considered the birthplace of modern Spanish.

Google Earth The Monastery of San Millán de Yuso.

26. Jasovská Cave in Slovakia has been the source of archeological discoveries from the Paleolithic and Neolithic periods.

Google Earth Jasovská Cave.

27. Sangiran Early Man Site in Java, Indonesia is the source of more than half of all known hominid fossils.

Google Earth Sangiran Early Man Site.

28. The Holy Trinity St. Sergius Lavra in Sergiyev Posad, Russia is the spiritual centre of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Google Earth The Holy Trinity St. Sergius Lavra.

29. Domica Cave in Jasov, Slovakia, was discovered in 1926, and evidence of humans living in the cave dates back to the Paleolithic era.

Google Earth Domica Cave.

30. The Centennial Hall in Wroclaw, Poland, was started in 1911 and is an early example of reinforced concrete architecture.

Google Earth The Centennial Hall.

