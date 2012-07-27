Check Out These Gorgeous 3D Maps Google Just Added On The iPad

Kevin Smith
google earth update main image

Today Google rolled out an update of its awesomely good Google Earth app for iPhones and iPads.

Google Earth was already a great app so the search giant didn’t have to do much to change it. 

The new update brings 3D maps for Boston, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. Google also introduced the Tour Guide feature, which lets you go directly to main attractions in a particular city. 

Overall, this is a welcome update, but don’t just take our word for it, check out the screenshots for yourself.

Price: Free

By the way, the 3D mapping feature will only work on the iPhone 4S, iPad 2, and third-generation iPad.

Tap to open. The app icon hasn't changed with this update.

The app welcomes you and highlights a few of the new features. The multitouch features are fun to play around with.

The slides across the bottom showcase the new Tour Guide feature.

Google added a few new layers, the most noticeable is the 3D Buildings layer.

Unfortunately, New York City hasn't received the 3D treatment yet.

But San Francisco has it!

And here is Boston from above. We hope that Apple's maps will look this good.

Downtown Boston in 3D.

Here is another angle of the Boston skyscrapers.

Now check this app out...

