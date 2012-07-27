Check Out These Gorgeous 3D Maps Google Just Added On The iPad

Today Google rolled out an update of its awesomely good Google Earth app for iPhones and iPads.



Google Earth was already a great app so the search giant didn’t have to do much to change it.

The new update brings 3D maps for Boston, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. Google also introduced the Tour Guide feature, which lets you go directly to main attractions in a particular city.

Overall, this is a welcome update, but don’t just take our word for it, check out the screenshots for yourself.

Price: Free

By the way, the 3D mapping feature will only work on the iPhone 4S, iPad 2, and third-generation iPad.

