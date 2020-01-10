A photographer edits Google Earth photos to showcase some of the world's lesser-known destinations without even leaving his house

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography A scene from Sydney, Australia as taken from a Google Earth screenshot and edited with software including Snapseed.

Photographer Daniel Celan uses Google Earth and photo editing software like Snapseed to create stunning images of destinations around the world.

The images, which he posts on his Instagram page, have recently gone viral for the way they make places look “more dramatic or eerie.”

“Since I can’t travel that much due to work, this is my ‘escape’ that turned into a hobby,” Celan told Insider.

He added that he hopes to promote lesser-known places to his audience: “Maybe it will bring them a tourist or two – so that thought makes me happy.”

Daniel Celan has taken photos from all over the world – and he’s never even had to leave home.

Celan takes screenshots from Google Earth, then is able to process and edit the images with apps such as Snapseed “to make it more dramatic or eerie.

“I’m a photographer and musician, always been interested in expressing myself through projects,” he told Insider.

“Mostly I go exploring rural places, rarely big cities. Since I can’t travel that much due to work, this is my ‘escape’ that turned into a hobby.”

From the skyscrapers of Hong Kong to the deserts of Saudi Arabia, the Antarctic coast, and even more obscure places like the African nation of Eritrea, Celan – who works at a marketing agency – publishes his work on his Instagram page, g.earth.photographer.

“My plan is to keep bringing interesting and quality uploads that will put a thought in your head: ‘I really wanna travel there!'” he said.

“I also tag every place I visit on Google Earth, so you know where it’s taken. I feel that’s some kind of promotion to unknown places I try to find. Maybe it will bring them a tourist or two – so that thought makes me happy.”

Scroll down to check out some of Celan’s best images.

St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Pago Pago International Airport in American Samoa.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Paris.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Sedanau Island, Indonesia.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Xigu Island, China.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Dyablya in Sakha County, Russia.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Arzanah Island off the coast of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Açude Castanhão, State of Ceará, Brazil.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Williams Lake in British Columbia, Canada.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Orleans City Bridge in France.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Lake Bindegolly in Australia.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Hong Kong.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Russkiy, Primorskiy Kray, Russia.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

The Northwestern Passages in Canada.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Apatity, Murmansk County, Russia.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Part of the Tiergarten in Berlin.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Fredericia Vold, City Fredericia, Denmark.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Kavir National Park, Iran.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Adarte in Eritrea.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Al Huwaydi in Saudi Arabia.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Al Rahman Mosque in Baghdad, Iraq.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Irtysh River, Kazakhstan.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Boeng, Chon Buri, Thailand.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Hamilton Island, Australia.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Fields in Middenmeer, Netherlands.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Antarctica.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Yantai, Shandong, China.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

Sydney, Australia.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

S’Espalmador, Balearic Islands, Spain.

Daniel Celan / G.Earth.Photography

