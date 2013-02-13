Take A Virtual Hike Through The Grand Canyon With Google Street View

Photo: Google Earth
In the past, Google’s Street View cameras have ventured off the streets to capture sites from the White House to Mexico’s ancient ruins.Now, the map program is letting users explore more than 75 miles of paths and trails surrounding the Grand Canyon, from ground level.
To capture the natural wonder, Google’s team strapped on 40-pound, Android-operated backpacks carrying a 15-lens camera system. They traversed the rocky terrain on foot, collecting some 9,500 panoramas.
We tested out the program by taking a walking tour of one of the Canyon’s most popular trails, the Bright Angel Trail, and saw some stunning views.
We're starting our hike on the Bright Angel Trail. The length of the trail is abut 9.5 miles to Bright Angel Campground.
We found our first mountain goat! The goats are usually shy and camouflage well, so it can be rare to see them.
With all the cactus patches, this is exactly what one might imagine the southwest desert to look like.
We've reached the start of the Bright Angel Campground. On the left, a rest stop. On the right, a trail map.
