Google Earth Reveals Strange, Unidentified Structures In The Middle Of China's Gobi Desert

Google Earth has spotted new structures in China’s Gobi Desert.



The Telegraph reports that the area is close to the headquarters of China’s space program, Jiuquan, Gansu. It is also not so far from an old nuclear test site that China used to use.

There are a number of areas — rectangle shaped, circular shaped, and airport runway shaped.

Whether the areas are used for space exploration or army testing is unclear, but Tim Ripley, a defence expert, told the Telegraph that the circular structures look much like the missile test ranges found in the U.S. around Area 51.

Gizmodo has also spotted a number of structures in the same area.

These two rectangular areas resemble city streets, potentially used to test the impact of weapons.

Photo: Google Earth

Photo: Google Earth

These look like two airport runways, but it’s unclear why one of them is bright blue.

Photo: Google Earth

This circular structure resembles missile testing ranges found in the U.S.

Photo: Google Earth

And this last area can be seen with destroyed vehicles.

Photo: Google Earth

With all these satellites taking pictures, it’s no wonder China tried to have Google Earth censored a few years ago.

