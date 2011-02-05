Become An Armchair Archaeologist -- Literally

David Kennedy, an archaeologist in Australia, has found 1977 archaeological sites in Saudi Arabia — without setting foot in the country. Instead, he simply (and painstakingly) reviewed Google Earth‘s satellite images of the country. (New Scientist)



Saudi Arabia is a notoriously hard country to get into, and there aren’t even good aerial pictures of the country, so Google Earth was the next best thing. He asked a Saudi friend to drive up to some of the sites and take pictures, and that confirmed that the characteristics he was seeing on satellite pictures were indeed markings of sites of archaeological interest.

Finding so many new sites is apparently an archaeological trove, so this is a pretty big find — all from an office and thanks to Google. Nice.

