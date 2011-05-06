Take A 3D Tour Of Bin Laden's Hideout On Your XOOM

Google just released an update to its Google Earth app that allows Honeycomb tablet users to view gorgeous 3D landmarks, buildings, and even the compound Osama Bin Laden was hiding in.



You can already view these amazing 3D-rendered objects on the desktop version of Google Earth, but viewing 3D map content on an Android tablet is unprecedented.

This is the first version of Google Earth that is compatible with an Android tablet.

The new version of Google Earth runs on any Android devices running 2.1 and above, but you’ll need 3.0 Honeycomb to take full advantage of the jaw-dropping scenery.

Download the app here from the Android Market.

(Via Google Mobile Blog)

