Larry Page Takes The Reins On Google Earnings Call Today

Photo: AP

Google reports first quarter earnings this afternoon after market close, marking the public debut of CEO Larry Page.Eric Schmidt sometimes talked for a few minutes on past calls before handing over the reins to CFO Patrick Pichette and product senior VP Jonathan Rosenberg — who stepped down on Page’s first day as boss.



It will be interesting to see if Page follows that template, or uses the opportunity to present his broad strategic vision for the company.

The street is expecting strong quarterly revenue of $6.32 billion, up 25% from last year, and non-GAAP EPS of $8.13. Both figures are down a bit from last quarter, but that’s normal given the holiday shopping season, which drives more searches.

Citi’s Mark Maheney is a little more bearish on earnings — he expects operating margins to be a little lower than consensus. Here’s his cheat sheet. Click here for a bigger version, or on the image below:

Photo: Citi

See also: The 10 Biggest Blunders Of Google Under Eric Schmidt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.