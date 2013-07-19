Google Earnings Preview: Huge Revenue Growth And Maybe Some More Hints About Motorola's Next Phone

Google CEO Larry Page.

Google will report earnings for last quarter after the closing bell this afternoon.



Here’s a quick look at what analysts and other are expecting:

It should be a strong quarter for revenues. In a research note, Morgan Stanley expects Google’s revenues to be up 20% year over year.

YouTube could also show strong revenue growth, Morgan Stanley says. Recently, a Google exec said payouts to YouTube’s partners are up 60%, a sign that revenue is strong.

What about Motorola? As AllThingsD’s Peter Kafka notes, Google CEO Larry Page has hinted at a new smartphone from Motorola on the company’s last two earnings calls. He said smartphones should have batteries that last all day and not break if you drop them. Recently, Motorola has been teasing its upcoming smartphone called the Moto X, which should launch this fall.

And the rest of Android? Expect some news on the number of Android device activations. At the rate Android phones have been activated, that number could reach 1 billion very soon. In May, Google announced that 900 million Android devices had been activated.

We’ll be covering Google earnings live today a little before 4 p.m. Eastern. Stay tuned.

