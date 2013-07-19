Google Tanks After Earnings Miss

Photo: Getty Images

Google’s earnings for Q2 2013 are out! It’s a miss.

Here are the results:

Revenue $14.11 billion (estimated $14.4 billion)

Revenue Ex-TAC $11.10 billion (estimated $11.33 billion)

Non-GAAP EPS $9.56 (estimated $10.80)

Google’s stock is now tanking in after-hours trading. It’s down about 5%

Despite the miss, revenues have grown 19% at Google year over year. Motorola’s mobile revenues were $998 million, compared to $843 million in Q2 2012.

