Google Tanks After Earnings Miss

Google’s earnings for Q2 2013 are out! It’s a miss.
Here are the results:
- Revenue $14.11 billion (estimated $14.4 billion)
- Revenue Ex-TAC $11.10 billion (estimated $11.33 billion)
- Non-GAAP EPS $9.56 (estimated $10.80)
- Google’s stock is now tanking in after-hours trading. It’s down about 5%
Despite the miss, revenues have grown 19% at Google year over year. Motorola’s mobile revenues were $998 million, compared to $843 million in Q2 2012.
