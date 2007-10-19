Google Earnings Sweepstakes: We Have Winners!

Thanks to all who played the Google Earnings Sweepstakes game, especially on such short notice. We are pleased to say we have multiple winners:

Category: Net Revenue ($3.011 billion)

Winner: Silicon Alley Insider. We were spot on at $3.01 billion, just edging out Ed Res at $3.016 billion.

Category: EPS ($3.91)

Winner: “Cpol”, only 2 cents off at $3.93. Nate Westheimer was just behind at $3.95.

Category: Opening Stock Price ($357)

Winner: “Cpol”, at $675.

And the overall champion? “Cpol!” Congratulations.

We’re also pleased to say that, once again, the collective wisdom of GES contestants dusted the Wall Street consensus, at least directionally.

