Google Dumps Its Bing-Like Background Image

Photo: Gizmodo

Google just abandoned its look-like-Bing-for-a-day experiment.The company recently introduced a feature that allows users to add a background image to the Google homepage. Today, Google hyped the new feature by adding background images by default, and preventing users from removing it.



It didn’t go over well.

Users complained, and queries on how to remove the image popped up on Google Trends. Minutes ago, Google got rid of the default image. The option to add one is still there.

Google’s extremely minimalist design has been part of its appeal from the beginning. Giving people the option to move away from it is sensible, if inconsequential. Forcing the Bing look on everyone, on the other hand, was foolish.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.