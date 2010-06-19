Google Dumbs Things Down For Madison Avenue, Launches The "Google Display Network"

Photo: A&E

Google is bundling all the display advertising inventory it manages – from YouTube to Google Finance to third-party Google AdSense publishers – into one network, called the Google Display Network.Smart re-branding from Google (GOOG).



Ad buyers at agencies on Madison Avenue just want to spend their clients money as fast and simply and safely as they can.

They know they’ll never get fired for buying inventory on something so nice sounding as the “Google Display Network.”

Here’s Google’s announcement:

Introducing the Google Display Network

Friday, June 18, 2010 | 9:45 AM

Over the past year, we’ve been focused on investing in display advertising, and we’ve seen great momentum from the increasing number of you running display campaigns with Google. We’ve rolled out new features and targeting options and more precise measurement tools. To provide more places for you to run display ads, we’ve added more publisher sites (through Google AdSense and DoubleClick Ad Exchange) to our ad network of over one million sites. Meanwhile, many of you have continued to run ads on YouTube and our own properties. In an effort to make our display media offerings clearer to advertisers like you and agencies, we’re creating a new umbrella name for all these properties, the Google Display Network.

The Google Display Network will comprise all of the sites (apart from search sites), where you can buy ads through Google, including YouTube, Google properties such as Google Finance, Gmail, Google Maps, Blogger as well as over one million Web, video, gaming, and mobile display partners (our display partners include all of our AdSense and DoubleClick Ad Exchange partner sites that allow text and/or display ads). The Google Display Network offers all ad formats – text, image, rich media, and video ads – enabling you to unleash your creativity and engage potential customers across the Web.

You can run ads on the Google Display Network the same way you always have. Either place bids through AdWords or make reservations on YouTube and Google Finance with the help of a Google account team.

In the upcoming weeks, you’ll see a change in the AdWords interface reflecting this new term, and you’ll see Google Display Network where you might have seen Google Content Network mentioned. We’ve also launched a new website showcasing the sites and benefits available to you on the Google Display Network.

We’re working hard to offer the best display advertising solutions and we look forward to introducing new features on the Google Display Network that help you reach your advertising goals.

Posted by Neal Mohan, Vice President of Product Management

