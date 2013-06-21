Check Out Google's Crazy Office In Dublin, Ireland

We have photos of the latest wild, colourful Google office.



This time it’s Google’s offices in Dublin, Ireland, which are the company’s European headquarters.

In four buildings in Dublin’s docklands district, Google has sales, marketing, and finance employees.

The buildings interiors were designed by Swiss architecture firm Camenzind Evolution, working with with local firm Henry J. Lyons Architect.

The tallest of the four buildings is 14 stories high. There are themes for the floors, as well as for each building.

The office spaces have 5 restaurants, 42 kitchen areas, game rooms, gyms, and over 400 meeting rooms.

And these buildings are undeniably Google-y…

