Google has dropped Yik Yak from its app store charts

Google has removed controversial anonymous social network Yik Yak from its app store listings, TechCrunch reports. It hasn’t been banned — it’s still available if you search for it — but it hasn’t shown up on the charts the Google Play store automatically generates of popular apps since October.

Yik Yak lets users anonymously see and send messages from people geographically close to them. But like other anonymous apps, it has developed something of a reputation for nefarious activities: It has been banned by numerous US colleges because it can help facilitate cyberbullying. And it is also banned in every single US middle and high school.

There’s no confirmation as to why Google as to why Yik Yak has been dropped from the Android app charts — we’ve reached out to Google to ask, and will update if they respond. But TechCrunch speculates its down to the controversy that surrounds the app, and its potential violation of Google’s policies. which ban content “advocating against groups of people based on their race of ethnic origin, religion, disability, gender, age, veteran status, or sexual orientation/gender identity.”

Business Insider tested the Google Play Store for ourselves, and sure enough, Yik Yak was nowhere to be seen until we searched for it. Prior to its apparent delisting, the app held a #13 ranking in the “Social” category.

It’s still listed in the Apple App Store, however. As of this morning, Yik Yak is currently ranked #19 in the “Social” category in the UK.

