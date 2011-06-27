Google's Driverless Cars Are Now Legal In Nevada

With the passage of Assembly Bill Number 511, Nevada welcomed Google’s driverless cars to its roads.



No word on when we can start to see Google’s automated Priuses and Audi TTs cruising around without human input, but it should be soon.

sceptics should have a look at the video below for an explanation behind the car and see one in action. It’s pretty amazing.

