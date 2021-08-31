How much free Google Drive storage you get – and tips to free up more storage space

Google Drive is a great tool for cloud storage that allows users to backup files and easily share content and collaborate.
But if you have too many files in your Google Drive, you might run out of storage.
Here’s how much free storage you get, tips to clear out storage space, and how to upgrade if you need more.
How much free Google Drive storage is available
Google Drive allows users to store up to 15GB of files for free, which is fairly generous by industry standards. In fact, 15GB will last most people quite a while, especially if you just use Gmail or Google Docs.
However, if you are uploading large numbers of pictures, videos, or other large files, you might need to clear out space or buy more storage.
Upgrade to Google One for more storage
Google One is a paid service from Google that, among other features, adds additional storage capacity to your Google Drive account.
It comes in three different tiered options:
Basic. 100GB of storage space, plus the option to add up to five family members to your plan who can also benefit from the space.
Standard. 200GB of storage space, plus the benefits of Basic and 3% back in store credit on Google Store purchases.
Premium. 2TB of storage space, plus the benefits of Basic and 10% back in store credit on Google Store purchases.