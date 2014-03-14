Google Drive's New Pricing Plans Blow Dropbox Away

Google announced today that it has changed its Drive monthly storage plans,meaning you’ll be able to score a whole terabyte of online storage space for just $US10 per month.

Google Drive users will continue to get 15 GB of storage space for free, and its updated monthly payment plans include $US1.99 for 100 GB, $US9.99 for 1 TB, and $US100 for 10 TB. Dropbox, by comparison, only offers 2 GB of free storage and 100 GB for $US9.99 per month when you upgrade to Dropbox Pro.

Basically, Dropbox is only offering a fraction of the storage space Drive does for the same monthly price ($9.99), although you can get slightly more free storage space in Dropbox (16 GB) than in Drive by referring friends to the service. Still, Google Drive doesn’t require you to invite friends in order to get storage.

The most noteworthy change is Google’s decision to offer 1 TB of storage for $US9.99, which is a huge price drop from the previous monthly rate of $US49.99 per month. The $US1.99 100 GB monthly plan is also a few bucks cheaper than former $US4.99 option, and Google’s 10 TB choice is an entirely new tier.

