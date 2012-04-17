Here Are Some Leaked Details On Google's New Dropbox Wannabe

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Google’s online storage service, likely called Google Drive, may launch as early as next week, according to a leak obtained by The Next Web.The Next Web says the information comes from one of Google’s third-party Google Drive partners.



Google Drive will supposedly act like the popular cloud storage service Dropbox, allowing you to store files online and access them on your PC, tablet, or smartphone.

Here’s what the report says:

You’ll get 5 GB of free storage with the option to pay for more.

Google Drive will act as a folder on your Mac or PC desktop, just like Dropbox does.

The service may launch in the middle of next week, possibly Tuesday.

