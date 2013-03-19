Google Drive Is Down For Some! REPEAT: Google Drive Is Down For Some!

Photo: Screenshot

Google Drive, which used to be called Google Docs, is out for some amidst what Google is calling a “service disruption.”Google Drive is Google’s answer to Microsoft Office.



It’s going to be hard for Google to compete in the enterprise over the long-haul if this kind of outage happens very often.

Google Drive is also the main storage option for Google’s new laptop, the Pixel. Imagine how annoying it must be to be trying to do work with one of those things right now.

