Google Will Give You A Ton Of Free Storage If You Buy A Chromebook This Year

Google just announced a holiday deal giving away 1 terabyte of Google Drive storage for two years to anyone who buys one of its Chromebook laptops before the end of the year.

Chromebooks run Chrome OS, an operating system based on the Chrome web browser. Everything you want to do on your Chromebook, you have to do on the web. So instead of writing something in Microsoft Word and saving to your desktop, you use Google Drive to store your Google Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides etc. in the cloud. For that reason, the free data is a big win. That amount of space would usually cost $US240.

According to Google, 1 TB of data storage gives you enough room to take a selfie twice a day for the next 200 years and still have space left over.

Here’s the full post announcing the deal:

Chromebooks make day-to-day computing fast, simple and secure, whether you’re searching for a great pumpkin pie recipe or sharing a family photo from Google Drive. And now, as a bonus for the holiday season, new Chromebook buyers can get 1TB of Google Drive storage for two years — a $US240 value — absolutely free. That’s enough space to keep more than 100,000 awkward holiday sweater pics safe and shareable in Drive. With that much free storage, you can use your Chromebook for work, play and pretty much everything else you’ll do this holiday season. The 1TB comes with the purchase of a new, eligible Chromebook for as little as $US199. You’ll find them at these retail stores and online outlets or on Google Play. Just be sure to redeem the offer before January 1, 2015. Happy holidays!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.