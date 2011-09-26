Google Is Internally Testing, Preparing To Launch 'Google Drive,' Its Dropbox Clone

Photo: Flickr/Herkko Hietanen

Google is preparing to launch a web-based storage service called “Google Drive,” which will ape many of the features of Dropbox, MG Siegler at TechCrunch reports.It plans to rebrand Google Docs as “Google Drive.” Google Docs already lets users store files, but apparently not that many people are using it for that, so Google is trying to make it more obvious. The company will also enable syncing on various gadgets so you can drag and drop files.



Not word on when it rolls out, but Siegler thinks its soon.

See Also: Yelp CEO: Google Is A Monopolist That Screws Us Over, And Here’s How

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.