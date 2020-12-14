Google services are coming back online after a major hour-long outage that hit YouTube, Gmail, and Google Maps

Alexey Boldin/Shutterstock

Google services were hit by a global outage on Monday morning.

Per Downdetector, the outage affected YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, and more, and began at roughly 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Google’s Workplace Status Dashboard confirmed every single one of its products was hit by the outage.

Users started to report the services coming back online roughly an hour later. At 8:07 a.m., Google tweeted that the outage was “all clear” – but some users said they were still unable to reach Gmail.

Google was hit by a major outage on Monday morning.

Per Downdetector, a wide range of Google services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Suite, and Google Maps started experiencing problems at around 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

Google’s Workplace Status Dashboard later confirmed every single one of its products was hit by the outage. However, Google’s search engine appeared to keep working through the outage.

Downdetector’s data suggested the outage was worldwide, with reports coming in from Europe, the US, India, Japan, Australia and more.

Downdetector This map of the Google outage was taken at roughly 07:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The BBC reported it contacted Google for comment, but a spokesperson replied that they were unable to access their Gmail.

Roughly an hour after the outage started, some users started to reportGoogle services coming back online.

At 08:07 a.m., 97 minutes after the outage began, Google tweeted that its services were “all clear.”

We’re all clear folks! Thanks for staying with us. — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) December 14, 2020

Some users replied to the tweet saying that they were still unable to load their Gmail accounts, screenshotting an error message that said their account was “temporarily unavailable.” One Business Insider staff error received the same message when trying to access their email at 08:18 a.m..

Business Insider has contacted Google for comment.

