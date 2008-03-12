Google-DoubleClick: Done Deal

As expected, EU regulators have finally signed off on Google’s (GOOG) DoubleClick deal. MarketWatch:



“The Commission’s in-depth market investigation found that Google and DoubleClick were not exerting major competitive constraints on each other’s activities and could, therefore, not be considered as competitors at the moment. Even if DoubleClick could become an effective competitor in online intermediation services, it is likely that other competitors would continue to exert sufficient competitive pressure after the merger,”

