Google-DoubleClick Scrutiny: Enough Already

Now Australia is subjecting Google-Doubleclick to a proctology exam. Australia! U.S. and European regulators are already mumbling gravitas about the concerns and ramifications of this apparently profoundly important merger and are studying it extremely carefully (while allowing, say, Microsoft, to gulp down competitors right and left). At this rate, with luck, the deal might close by December, 2009.



For three years through 2005, DoubleClick couldn’t give itself away. Google–or anyone else–could have swallowed it in a quick bite in those years and no one would have cared. But now that Google’s Google (and Microsoft’s Microsoft), global lobbyists have plunged the company into never-ending purgatory. Well, enough already. (via PaidContent)

