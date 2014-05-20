Today's Google Doodle Let's You Test Your Rubik's Cube Skills

In celebration of the Rubik’s Cube 40th anniversary, Google has turned its homepage into a fully-functional Rubik’s Cube.

Created by Hungarian sculptor Erno Rubik, the Rubik’s cube was invented in 1974. Though, it was originally called the Magic Cube.

Here’s how to play it. First, head on over to Google.com.

Screenshot/Google.com

Click and drag any row or column to rotate it. Do the same underneath or alongside the cube to rotate the entire cube. That number at the bottom counts how many moves you’ve made.

Screenshot/Google.com

