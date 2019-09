Today’s Google doodle honours dancer and choreographer Martha Graham, and it may be one of the most beautiful yet:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s called “Thought of You” and here’s how it was made by designer Ryan J Woodward:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via FrenchWeb in French)

