Google Takes Aim At Russia's Anti-Gay Law With Latest 'Doodle'

Google debuted its latest “doodle” on Thursday evening, just one day before the Sochi Olympics opening ceremonies, and the company seems to be taking a stand against Russia’s anti-gay “propaganda” law.

Featuring silhouettes of athletes above the letters, the colouring is the same pattern as the rainbow gay-pride flag. Clicking the image takes you to the search result of “Olympic Charter.”

The main point the company wants to make, it seems, is being against discrimination. Below the search box, Google has this text taken from the Olympic Charter:

“The practice of sport is a human right. Every individual must have the possibility of practicing sport, without discrimination of any kind and in the Olympic spirit, which requires mutual understanding with a spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play.”

Gay rights have become an issue at the Sochi games after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on the controversial law in July. Even the president of the IOC has weighed in, telling Los Angeles Times on Monday

that “we stand against any kind of discrimination for whatever reason.”

We reached out, but Google declined to give a statement.

The change isn’t just to the U.S. homepage either. Even Google.ru is getting the message:

