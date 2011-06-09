Google Really Outdid Themselves With Today's Doodle

Today’s Google Doodle commemorates Les Paul, the father of the modern electric guitar, and it’s amazing for many reasons.



First of all, it’s a beautiful design, and abstract guitar shaped like a Google logo. Second of all, the guitar is playable, both with your mouse and keyboard. Third of all, it’s all done in HTML5 and no Flash, showing how impressive the technology can be. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to embed it.

Go to Google.com to check it out

