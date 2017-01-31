Google's latest doodle honours Fred Korematsu, the activist who fought against Japanese internment camps

Google Google’s Doodle honouring Fred Korematsu.

Call it Google’s first sub-doodle.

In the week following President Trump’s orders to build a border wall with Mexico and a ban of immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries, Google’s Doodle Monday celebrated Fred Korematsu, the civil rights activist who fought against Japanese internment camps in the US during World War II.

Korematsu would have been 98 on Monday.

Korematsu filed a civil suit challenging the internment camps that went all the way to the Supreme Court. However, he lost the case. Decades later, the US apologised for the executive order that placed people of Japanese ancestry in internment camps. Eventually, some were compensated.

Google and its parent company Alphabet have had mixed dealings with the Trump administration so far. Before Trump’s inauguration, Alphabet CEO Larry Page and chairman Eric Schmidt met with then president-elect Trump in the so-called “tech summit” in Trump tower. Schmidt met with Trump again a few weeks later.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a memo to staff Friday that criticised Trump’s executive order on immigration.

“We’re upset about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US,” Pichai wrote.

“It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues,” he added.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.