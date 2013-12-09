Today's Google Doodle Is A Tribute To Programming Pioneer Grace Hopper

Today’s Google Doodle is a tribute to Grace Hopper.

Grace Hopper was a mathematician who pioneered the use of English-like programming languages. She programmed with binary machine code, which kept the field limited to specialists. Then she developed the A-O system for the UNIVAC 1 in 1951, the first ever computer compiler.

Hopper did further research for the Navy until she was 79 when she retired with the rank of rear admiral. She passed away at 85 in 1992.

Below is a video of Admiral Hopper giving a presentation. The audience, as you’ll be able to tell, is entertained and charmed. The audio isn’t perfect, but clears up around 3:26.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

