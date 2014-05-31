Here's A Clever Way To Visualise Google's Diversity Problem

Google recently released its diversity statistics and the numbers aren’t pretty.

Only 30% of Google’s global workforce of about 50,000 people are women, and they account for only 21% of top positions.

Google is also struggling with racial diversity: 61% of Google employees are white, with black and Hispanic employees making up only 5% of the U.S. team. Asians make up 30% of the work force.

Software designer and developer Matt Stempeck decided to create some clever “Google Doodle” mockups to show the company’s diversity problem.

Google by gender:

Google by racial diversity (61% white, 30% Asian, 2% black, 3% Hispanic, 4% two or more races):

(HT Fast Company)

