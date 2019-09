Today’s Google Doodle honours sculptor Alexander Calder and his famous “mobile” sculptures.



It’s neat because the mobile eerily and realistically moves. When you click and drag over it it moves as would a regular object. And of course, it’s all HTML5—no Flash.

Photo: Google

