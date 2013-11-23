Google Just Unveiled Its Biggest Doodle Ever

At least 4,000 people are going to be really happy if they need to search for something on the web this morning.
They all signed a petition asking Google to create a doodle for Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary, and they got their wish.
Google launched its largest doodle ever today: a game, all in the name of the anniversary of Doctor Who.
You can read all about the making of the ‘Whodle’ here.
