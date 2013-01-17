Google Sets The Record Straight After Being Accused Of Killing A Donkey With Its Street View Cars

Google addressed the allegations that it killed a donkey head-on today.



In a statement to Jalopnik, a Google representative said, “I’m pleased to confirm the donkey is alive and well.”

On Reddit yesterday a thread popped up pointing people to a Google Street View image which appeared to show one of Google’s cars running over a donkey.

You can see it here, or just scroll below to see the sequence of images.

And now the car zooms past and we see the behind shot:

While it looks like the car hit the donkey, it turns out the images are backwards.

Google says the donkey was rolling in the dust, then it saw the car coming and it jumped up and stood to the side. The Reddit community was looking at the images in the wrong order.

If you pull back on the photos, Google’s story checks out:

UPDATE: Definitive proof. The donkey is off to the side of the car here:

