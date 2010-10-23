WHOA: Even Google Has Gone Republican

Photo: White House flickr

Google’s Political Action Committee (PAC( donated 55% of its money to Republican candidates between July and October, The Hill reports. (Democrats got the rest.)This is a big change: In the previous filing on Google’s donations, Democrats got 58% of the money.



Maybe this is why Barack Obama swung by Marissa Mayer’s house last night. He wants to get the Democratic Party back in the good graces of the company.

The total amount of money donated between July and October is rather small. Republicans got $57,500 and Democrats got $47,500.

