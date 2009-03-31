eHarmony Says "I Do" To Same-Sex Couples

Nicholas Carlson

  • Forbes Starts A Second Round of Layoffs [AllThingsD]
  • Google launches its own $100 million VC fund [WSJ]
  • Now email will stalk you on your American Airlines flights [WSJ]
  • Local paper puts up paywall around “deeper” stories [PaidContent]
  • Recession winner: Internet crime [Reuters]
  • eHarmony says yes to the gays! [WSJ]
  • Google gives up on video ad units [SEL]

