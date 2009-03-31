eHarmony Says "I Do" To Same-Sex Couples

- Forbes Starts A Second Round of Layoffs [AllThingsD]
- Google launches its own $100 million VC fund [WSJ]
- Now email will stalk you on your American Airlines flights [WSJ]
- Local paper puts up paywall around “deeper” stories [PaidContent]
- Recession winner: Internet crime [Reuters]
- eHarmony says yes to the gays! [WSJ]
- Google gives up on video ad units [SEL]
